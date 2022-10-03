Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022

GAINERS:
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 6.59% at $2.91
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.29% at $3.65
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 4.19% at $76.52
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed up 3.94% at $47.01
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.90% at $2.93
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.66% at $1.98
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 3.31% at $2.80
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.26% at $0.90
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 3.04% at $91.19
LOSERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.68% at $0.04
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 5.13% at $8.88
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.42% at $0.42
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.