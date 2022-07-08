Marijuana Stock Movers For July 8, 2022

GAINERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 13.04% at $0.21
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 6.46% at $0.19
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 4.65% at $0.51
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 4.65% at $5.07
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.09% at $0.06
LOSERS:
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 9.19% at $0.49
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 6.16% at $0.34
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 5.46% at $11.77
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 4.78% at $106.64
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 4.47% at $3.42
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 4.31% at $2.33
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.14% at $1.39
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 3.64% at $0.53
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.32% at $2.62
