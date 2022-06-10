Cannabis Stock Movers For June 10, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 69.81% at $1.80
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 4.60% at $3.64
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.95% at $6.05
LOSERS:
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 17.83% at $1.06
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 11.63% at $0.19
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 9.25% at $19.82
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 9.13% at $0.77
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 6.89% at $3.38
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 6.72% at $1.11
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 6.53% at $4.58
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 5.64% at $3.68
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 5.41% at $1.40
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 5.24% at $0.33
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 5.19% at $3.65
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 4.93% at $0.21
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 3.19% at $2.73
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.10% at $4.38
