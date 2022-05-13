The OTC Markets' Most Active Securities Welcomes New Names And Experiences A Reshuffle In April

Photo by Becca on Unsplash

First-quarter 2022 market performance results seem arguably clear: bears are currently happy with the world’s financial markets.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track major indices tell this story with relative clarity. SPDR S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund SPY, the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF ONEQ and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA all experienced drawbacks in April.

Germany’s Global X DAX ETF DAX, Japan’s iShares MSCI Index Fund EWJ and Australia’s iShares MSCI Index Fund EWA mirrored the U.S.’s ETF trend, experiencing similar price declines.

On a macro level, the Federal Reserve’s decision to impose multiple federal rate hikes and the war between Russia and Ukraine are often cited as some of the largest reasons that leave investors cautious for the remainder of the year.

OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM was not immune to market influences in April. The operator of regulated markets reported a total monthly dollar volume of $40.6 billion, compared to $57.4 billion in March. Despite this reduction, the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market maintained a strong international presence and witnessed rising trading volume in select securities.

The OTCQX Best Market Most-Active Securities Welcomes New Faces

The OTCQX Best Market recorded a total of $10.5 billion in trading volume in April, a slight decrease from March’s $12.4 billion figure.

The top three most-active securities on the OTCQX were Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE and Roche Holdings AG RHHBY, the last of which rose from third-most-traded security in March to the first-most-traded in April.

The OTCQX’s top 10 most-active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in April, welcoming three new companies: ASM International N.V. ASMIY, Anglo American plc NGLOY and Tesco PLC TSCDY.

On its rise to fourth place on OTCQX’s Most Active Securities list, ASM recorded a significant increase in trading volume compared to last month. The Netherlands-headquartered company specializes in the design, manufacturing, sales and service of semiconductor devices.

International operators, once again, maintain a strong presence on OTCQX composing 21 of the top 30 securities. France’s BNP Paribas S.A. BNPQY and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY, adidas AG ADDYY and BASF SE BASFY were again on the OTCQX top 10 most active securities, while Ireland’s Experian plc EXPGY and South Africa’s Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. IMPUY made it among April’s top 30 most active securities.

The OTCQB Venture Market Holds Steady Amid Market Uncertainty

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded a total of $1.1 billion dollars in trading volume in April, a slight decrease from March’s $1.2 billion figure.

Nine of the 10 securities on March’s Top Most-Traded Securities on the OTCQB retained their spots on April’s list with Lithium Corp. LTUM representing the new face on the block.

The presence of international operators on the OTCQB Best Market was reinvigorated in April, with 17 internationals landing a spot among the top 30 most-traded securities, up from 13 in March. Of these 17 securities, 11 are Canadian, four are Australian, one is English and one is from Hong Kong.

Other notable movers:

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund SRUUF retained its title as the most-traded security on OTCQB.

Lithium Corp. LIACF climbed to 10th place in the most-active group and recorded a $16.3 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

Voxtur Analytics Corp. VXTRF experienced an $8.7 million increase in trading volume compared to March, climbing to 13th place on the OTCQB’s Top 30.

Sysorex Inc. SYSX recorded an $8.3 million increase in trading volume compared to March, climbing to 14th place on the OTCQB’s Top 30.

The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in April.

OTCQX Top 10:

Company Name Symbol April Dollar Volume Roche Holding Ltd. RHHBY $2,568,362,759 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC $2,129,693,873 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE $1,408,802,906 ASM International N.V. ASMIY $381,942,111 BNP Paribas BNPQY $253,837,027 adidas AG ADDYY $230,799,211 Anglo American plc NGLOY $180,932,341 Tesco PLC TSCDY $174,185,722 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY $153,365,066 BASF SE BASFY $149,759,441

OTCQB Top 10:

Company Name Symbol April Dollar Volume Sprott Physical Uranium Trust SRUUF $105,514,973 American Battery Technology Co. ABML $75,013,310 Lake Resources N.L. LLKKF $39,864,281 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. NWBO $32,245,062 Netlist Inc. NLST $28,761,916 Fannie Mae FNMA $21,682,815 American Lithium Corp. LIACF $20,803,240 HUMBL Inc. HMBL $18,146,178 CytoDyn Inc. CYDY $18,145,417 Lithium Corp. LTUM $17,340,284

