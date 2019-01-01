Voxtur Analytics Corp is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation, and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies, and servicers. Its proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The firm serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada.