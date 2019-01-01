QQQ
Range
0.79 - 0.83
Vol / Avg.
139.6K/193K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.48 - 1.23
Mkt Cap
420M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.79
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
516.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:22PM
Voxtur Analytics Corp is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation, and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies, and servicers. Its proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The firm serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Voxtur Analytics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Voxtur Analytics (VXTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Voxtur Analytics (OTCQB: VXTRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Voxtur Analytics's (VXTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Voxtur Analytics.

Q

What is the target price for Voxtur Analytics (VXTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Voxtur Analytics

Q

Current Stock Price for Voxtur Analytics (VXTRF)?

A

The stock price for Voxtur Analytics (OTCQB: VXTRF) is $0.8125 last updated Today at 4:14:05 PM.

Q

Does Voxtur Analytics (VXTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Voxtur Analytics.

Q

When is Voxtur Analytics (OTCQB:VXTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Voxtur Analytics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Voxtur Analytics (VXTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Voxtur Analytics.

Q

What sector and industry does Voxtur Analytics (VXTRF) operate in?

A

Voxtur Analytics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.