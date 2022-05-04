Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For May 4, 2022

GAINERS:
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 15.71% at $3.24
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 10.07% at $6.67
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 9.94% at $116.48
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 9.50% at $5.30
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 6.88% at $0.80
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 6.09% at $6.79
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 5.67% at $0.64
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.28% at $3.19
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 5.19% at $3.24
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 4.95% at $0.11
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 4.04% at $64.87
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 3.76% at $0.39
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.42% at $0.86
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed up 3.19% at $27.46
LOSERS:
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 6.77% at $0.19
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 4.34% at $3.97
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.26% at $7.41
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.26% at $0.33
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.