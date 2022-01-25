Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 25, 2022
GAINERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 23.53% at $0.21
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 17.86% at $1.32
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 8.44% at $0.28
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 5.69% at $0.29
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 3.57% at $0.48
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 3.31% at $0.92
LOSERS:
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down -8.46% at $1.19
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down -7.52% at $0.12
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down -6.87% at $0.51
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down -5.61% at $0.73
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down -5.32% at $7.65
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down -5.17% at $0.51
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down -5.01% at $0.95
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) shares closed down -4.94% at $20.00
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down -4.11% at $1.40
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down -4.02% at $5.96
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down -3.18% at $0.64
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down -3.12% at $5.28
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.