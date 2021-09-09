fbpx

QQQ
-1.31
382.09
-0.34%
BTC/USD
-6270.72
46393.18
-11.91%
DIA
-1.33
352.06
-0.38%
SPY
-1.88
452.79
-0.42%
TLT
+ 1.79
146.14
+ 1.21%
GLD
+ 0.72
166.57
+ 0.43%

Cresco Labs, Green Thumb Industries & Curaleaf Holdings Among Top Cannabis Movers For September 9, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 9, 2021 5:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cresco Labs, Green Thumb Industries & Curaleaf Holdings Among Top Cannabis Movers For September 9, 2021

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

  • Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 10.91% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $48.2M.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 8.36% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $72.5M.
  • Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed down 7.22% at $0.39 with an estimated market cap of $52.8M.
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 6.22% at $1.81 with an estimated market cap of $166.9M.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 5.15% at $26.22 with an estimated market cap of $5.8B.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 4.49% at $8.5 with an estimated market cap of $48.5M.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 4.14% at $8.56 with an estimated market cap of $2.3B.
  • Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed down 3.85% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $57.6M.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 3.77% at $2.55 with an estimated market cap of $193.2M.
  • C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 3.55% at $0.72 with an estimated market cap of $85.0M.
  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 3.31% at $2.32 with an estimated market cap of $135.2M.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 2.92% at $0.92 with an estimated market cap of $162.3M.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed down 2.88% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $86.0M.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed down 2.23% at $11.41 with an estimated market cap of $7.0B.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Movers For September 7, 2021

Cannabis Stock Movers For September 7, 2021

GAINERS: Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 9.76% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $54.3M. read more
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For September 2, 2021

Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For September 2, 2021

GAINERS: Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 32.47% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $60.4M. read more
Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Sundial, Aurora, Tilray & Cronos Among Top Gainers

Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Sundial, Aurora, Tilray & Cronos Among Top Gainers

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 25.36% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $66,497,992. read more
Arena Pharma, GrowGen & HEXO Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 23, 2021

Arena Pharma, GrowGen & HEXO Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 23, 2021

GAINERS: iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 35.27% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $48,870,997. read more