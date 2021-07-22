fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.39
359.17
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.24
347.75
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 0.98
433.57
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 1.40
146.70
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 0.35
168.41
+ 0.21%

Rhinomed, Alcanna & MariMed Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 22, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
July 22, 2021 5:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Rhinomed, Alcanna & MariMed Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 22, 2021

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Markets

Related Articles

World Acceptance, Cresco Labs And TerrAscend Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 15, 2021

GAINERS: Benchmark Botanics (OTC: BHHKF) shares closed up 247.25% at $0.14 read more

Rhinomed, Zelira And Alcanna Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 12, 2021

GAINERS: Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed up 40.89% at $12.89 read more

Australis, CV Sciences And MedMen Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 9, 2021

GAINERS: Livewell Canada Inc (OTC: LMLLF) shares closed up 12.59% at $0.06 read more

MedMen, Item 9 Labs & EnWave Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 6, 2021

GAINERS: Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed up 26.01% at $1.03 read more