Rhinomed, Alcanna & MariMed Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 22, 2021
GAINERS:
- Benchmark Botanics (OTC:BHHKF) shares closed up 242.5% at $0.14
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed up 14.81% at $4.38
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 13.37% at $0.59
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 12.26% at $0.03
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 9.09% at $0.24
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC:VVCIF) shares closed up 5.47% at $0.10
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 4.64% at $0.15
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed up 3.79% at $0.16
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 3.79% at $5.20
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 3.61% at $10.32
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 3.27% at $18.94
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 3.13% at $0.33
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 2.56% at $1.20
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 2.24% at $0.91
LOSERS:
- 48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF) shares closed down 11.03% at $0.10
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 8.89% at $0.04
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 6.99% at $0.41
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 6.79% at $0.07
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed down 6.38% at $0.07
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 5.32% at $3.56
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 5.17% at $0.83
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 5.17% at $2.57
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.93% at $13.88
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 4.65% at $3.18
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 4.62% at $9.50
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed down 4.61% at $4.25
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 4.58% at $2.50
