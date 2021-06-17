Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 17, 2021
GAINERS:
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 13.46% at $0.06
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares closed up 13.35% at $4.50
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 5.95% at $0.24
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 5.17% at $8.34
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 4.35% at $1.44
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 3.02% at $0.27
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 2.27% at $66.40
LOSERS:
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed up 10% at $0.03
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 8.76% at $0.54
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 7.75% at $0.66
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 7.37% at $0.35
- Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC:LVCNF) shares closed up 7.02% at $0.44
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed up 6.5% at $0.19
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 6.11% at $9.38
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 6.09% at $0.30
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 5.78% at $2.77
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 4.88% at $0.20
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed up 4.45% at $0.2
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 3.64% at $17.47
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 3.27% at $0.86
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 2.98% at $0.96
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 2.94% at $0.23
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 2.82% at $2.07
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.