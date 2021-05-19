Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 19, 2021
GAINERS:
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC:CLSH) shares closed up 8.33% at $0.20
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 8.24% at $0.046
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 6.45% at $0.14
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed up 4.29% at $0.09
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 4.23% at $3.70
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 3.39% at $0.29
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 2.98% at $149.56
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 2.46% at $1.25
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed up 2.42% at $4.66
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed up 2.3% at $20.90
LOSERS:
- Choom Holdings (OTC:CHOOF) shares closed down 10.07% at $0.075
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 9% at $0.38
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 7.85% at $0.73
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 7.29% at $0.89
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 6.76% at $0.69
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed down 6.29% at $0.08
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 6.19% at $0.27
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed down 5.99% at $0.04
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 5.92% at $11.28
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed down 5.74% at $0.19
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed down 5.53% at $0.85
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 5.29% at $1.02
