fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.37
321.85
+ 0.11%
DIA
-1.77
342.88
-0.52%
SPY
-1.16
413.10
-0.28%
TLT
-0.33
136.77
-0.24%
GLD
+ 0.11
174.93
+ 0.06%

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 19, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
May 19, 2021 5:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 19, 2021

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time by following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 12, 2021

GAINERS: Canada House Wellness (OTC: SARSF) shares closed up 26.49% at $0.03 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 11, 2021

GAINERS: Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTC: KALTF) shares closed up 35.6% at $0.03 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 19, 2021

GAINERS: SugarBud Craft Growers (PINK: RLLRF) shares closed up 26.19% at $0.05 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 23, 2021

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTCQB: RHNMF) shares closed up 19.94% at $0.10 read more