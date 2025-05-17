Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. stocks extended their rally for a fifth consecutive day on Friday, buoyed by easing trade tensions and softer-than-expected April inflation data. The S&P 500 returned to positive territory for the year, while the dollar rebounded amid rising Treasury yields. However, consumer sentiment slumped to 2020 levels, with one-year inflation expectations jumping to 7.3%, significantly above forecasts.

Despite the market's upward momentum, concerns about inflation persist. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index dropped to 50.8, reflecting heightened inflation fears. Gold prices fell 1.8% due to stronger yields and dollar strength, while Bitcoin recovered to over $104,500.

Looking ahead, investors are closely monitoring upcoming U.S.-China trade talks and potential adjustments to existing tariffs. The Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates remains a focal point, especially as real borrowing costs rise, tightening broader financial conditions. Additionally, corporate earnings reports and economic indicators will continue to influence market dynamics in the coming weeks.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Virgin Galactic Stock Rockets Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat", by Adam Eckert, reports that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE shares surged after the company beat Q1 expectations with $461,000 in revenue and a $2.38 per-share loss, while reaffirming plans to launch Delta-class payload flights in summer 2026 and private astronaut missions that fall.

"Duolingo's 89% bull run since March: Earnings, AI and a whole lot of green candles", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Duolingo Inc. DUOL shares have surged 89% since March, driven by a Q1 earnings beat, rapid AI-driven course expansion, and significant user growth, with the company now targeting a $220 billion total addressable market.

"Archer Aviation stock has strong momentum: What's driving the action?", by Adam Eckert, reports that Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares surged over 35% in a week, nearing 52-week highs, after announcing an exclusive partnership as the official air taxi provider for the LA28 Olympic Games and Team USA.

The Bears

"Alibaba stock slides 5% after revenue miss, cloud spend hits free cash flow", by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA shares fell after the company reported Q4 revenue of $32.58 billion—missing estimates—and a 76% drop in free cash flow due to increased cloud infrastructure investments, despite adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.73 beating expectations.

"Doximity stock dives on Q4 earnings as guidance comes in below estimates", by Adam Eckert, reports that Doximity Inc. DOCS shares fell over 24% after the company beat Q4 expectations with $138.3 million in revenue and $0.38 EPS but issued fiscal 2026 guidance below analyst estimates, citing macroeconomic and policy uncertainties impacting pharmaceutical advertising.

"Workhorse stock slides after Q1 miss, plans to cut workforce to curb cash burn", by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, reports that Workhorse Group Inc. WKHS shares dropped after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q1 loss and announced plans to reduce its workforce and monthly cash burn to $2.8 million by year-end.

