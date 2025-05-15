Alibaba Stock Slides 5% After Revenue Miss, Cloud Spend Hits Free Cash Flow

Zinger Key Points
- Alibaba Q4 revenue missed estimates at $32.58B, but earnings beat with $1.73 per ADS; stock fell over 5%.
- Cloud and international commerce drove growth; cash flow strong but free cash flow dropped due to cloud investments.
- Don’t miss this list of 3 high-yield stocks—including one delivering over 10%—built for income in today’s chaotic market.
Alibaba Group Holding BABA reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Thursday. The Jack Ma co-founded e-commerce giant reported quarterly revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $32.58 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $33.08 billion.
It clocked an adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.73, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.48. Adjusted net income rose 22% Y/Y to $4.11 billion.
Also Read: US Listed Chinese Stocks Rally As Countries Agree To Ease Import Tariffs
Segments
Revenue from Taobao and Tmall Group grew by 9% year over year to $13.97 billion. Revenue from Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group increased by 22% year over year to $4.63 billion, driven by the growth of cross-border businesses.
Local Services Group revenue grew by 10% year over year to $2.22 billion, driven by the order growth of Amap and Ele.me and revenue growth from marketing services.
Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited’s revenue decreased 12% year over year to $2.97 billion due to ongoing restructurings with its e-commerce businesses taking on specific logistics platform roles.
Cloud Intelligence Group revenue grew by 18% Y/Y to $4.15 billion.
Digital Media and Entertainment Group rose 12% Y/Y to $765 million.
All other revenue grew by 5% year over year to $7.44 billion, primarily due to the strong performance of the movie and entertainment businesses and the increase in Youku’s advertising revenue.
In the Taobao and Tmall Group, customer management revenue grew 12% due to an improvement in the take rate.
Revenue from China’s commerce retail business grew 8% to $13.17 billion, while direct sales and other revenue declined by 1% to $3.38 billion, primarily attributable to its planned reduction of certain direct sales businesses.
Revenue from China’s commerce wholesale business grew by 17% to $798 million due to the increased revenue from value-added services provided to paying members.
Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group: International commerce retail business revenue grew by 24% to $3.80 billion, primarily driven by the increase in revenue contributed by AliExpress’ Choice and Trendyol. International commerce wholesale business revenue grew by 16% Y/Y to $823 million.
Cloud Intelligence Group: Overall revenue, excluding Alibaba-consolidated subsidiaries, increased by 17%, primarily driven by an even faster public cloud revenue growth, including the increasing adoption of AI-related products.
Cash
As of March 31, 2025, Alibaba held $82.29 billion in cash and equivalents and generated an operating cash flow of $3.79 billion, up 18%.
During the quarter, it generated a free cash flow of $516 million, down 76%, mainly due to the increase in expenditure related to its investments in cloud infrastructure.
Dividend: Alibaba declared a $2.00 per ADS dividend, including a $0.95 one-time payout from asset sales.
Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 6.06% at $125.92 at the last check on Thursday.
Read Next:
Image via shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.