May 15, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

Doximity Stock Dives On Q4 Earnings As Guidance Comes In Below Estimates

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Doximity Inc DOCS, which operates an online networking service for medical professionals, reported fiscal fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Shares appear to be moving lower due to weak guidance. Here’s a rundown of the report.

  • Q4 Revenue: $138.29 million, versus estimates of $133.73 million
  • Q4 Adjusted EPS: 31 cents, versus estimates of 27 cents

Total revenue climbed 17% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was also up 17%, totaling $131.9 million in the quarter. The company reported operating cash flow of $98.5 million and free cash flow of $97 million for the fourth quarter.

Doximity ended the quarter with approximately $209.61 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“We closed out fiscal 2025 on a high note, with record engagement, strong profits, and 20% annual revenue growth,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. “Our newsfeed, workflow and AI tools all hit fresh highs in the fourth quarter, helping doctors save time and provide the best care for their patients.”

Check This Out: Meta Platforms Stock Dips On AI Rollout Delay Amid Internal Turmoil: Report

Outlook: Doximity guided for fiscal first-quarter revenue of $139 million to $140 million versus estimates of $143.34 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company also forecasted full-year 2026 revenue of $619 million to $631 million versus estimates of $634.6 million.

Doximity executives will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

DOCS Price Action: Doximity shares were down 24.48% in Thursday’s after-hours session, trading at $45.02 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Doximity.

Loading...
Loading...
DOCS Logo
DOCSDoximity Inc
$45.53-23.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.89
Growth
74.04
Quality
-
Value
11.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareTop StoriesMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved