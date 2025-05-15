Doximity Stock Dives On Q4 Earnings As Guidance Comes In Below Estimates

Doximity Inc DOCS, which operates an online networking service for medical professionals, reported fiscal fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Shares appear to be moving lower due to weak guidance. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Revenue: $138.29 million, versus estimates of $133.73 million

Q4 Adjusted EPS: 31 cents, versus estimates of 27 cents

Total revenue climbed 17% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was also up 17%, totaling $131.9 million in the quarter. The company reported operating cash flow of $98.5 million and free cash flow of $97 million for the fourth quarter.

Doximity ended the quarter with approximately $209.61 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“We closed out fiscal 2025 on a high note, with record engagement, strong profits, and 20% annual revenue growth,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. “Our newsfeed, workflow and AI tools all hit fresh highs in the fourth quarter, helping doctors save time and provide the best care for their patients.”

Check This Out: Meta Platforms Stock Dips On AI Rollout Delay Amid Internal Turmoil: Report

Outlook: Doximity guided for fiscal first-quarter revenue of $139 million to $140 million versus estimates of $143.34 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company also forecasted full-year 2026 revenue of $619 million to $631 million versus estimates of $634.6 million.

Doximity executives will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

DOCS Price Action: Doximity shares were down 24.48% in Thursday’s after-hours session, trading at $45.02 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Doximity.