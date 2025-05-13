Duolingo Inc. DUOL just gave Wall Street a masterclass—and it didn't need a teacher to do it.

From $272 on March 6 to $518 today, an 89% gain in just over two months, and the owl isn't blinking. The real rocket fuel? A blockbuster first-quarter earnings beat on May 1 that lit up the tape with an 18.6% jump in one afternoon.

A 14-For-15 Green-Day Streak On The Chart

The language-learning app crushed expectations on sales, earnings and EBITDA, but the real story is what's behind the numbers: user growth that's turning heads, and AI-fueled expansion that's moving faster than Duo's leaderboard.

For the first quarter, Duolingo reported:

10.3 million paying subscribers (up 800k from Q4)

46.6 million daily active users (up 49% YoY)

130.2 million monthly active users (up 33% YoY)

And while most companies are still figuring out AI press releases, Duolingo has already launched 148 new courses using generative AI — more than doubling its historical total. As CEO Luis von Ahn put it: "Our first 100 courses took 12 years. The next 150? One."

That's not just scale. That's speed.

The company is also branching out beyond languages, bringing math, music, and even chess into its edutainment ecosystem. Investors are finally waking up to the long game: Duolingo is chasing a $220 billion total addressable market, and so far it's only scratched the surface.

With subscription revenue up 45%, strong forward guidance ($991.5 million midpoint for FY25 vs. $976.4M consensus), and a 14-for-15 green-day streak on the chart, this isn't just momentum – it's conviction.

Technical indicators? All green

The stock is trading above its eight, 20, 50 and 200-day simple moving averages. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) sits at +49.05, and the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a frothy 83.54, flashing near-term overbought – but bulls aren't flinching.

Even Citron Research's April 25 short report couldn't stop the rally. The stock has gained +36% since then.

Growth gets your attention. Margin expansion – and AI execution – creates alpha. Right now, Duolingo's doing all three.

