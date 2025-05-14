Nvidia Climbs On Saudi AI Investments: Analyst Estimates $15 Billion To $20 Billion In Revenue

President Doanld Trump led a high-profile delegation of U.S. tech CEOs, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang, to an investment conference in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman jointly announced a $600 billion investment package, which included massive AI infrastructure partnerships with Nvidia Corp. NVDA.

The Details: As part of the visit, the Trump administration announced the rescinding of Biden-era restrictions on the export of advanced U.S. AI chips, clearing the way for Nvidia and other American firms to supply processors to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Nvidia announced that it partnered with several leading Saudi organizations to collaborate on AI initiatives.

It’s worth noting that the Biden administration implemented restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor chips to Saudi Arabia, primarily due to concerns about potential risks to U.S. national security and the possibility of these chips being diverted to China

HUMAIN, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund dedicated to artificial intelligence, will construct AI factories across Saudi Arabia powered by several hundred thousand of Nvidia's most advanced GPUs over the next five years with a projected total capacity of up to 500 megawatts.

The first stage of the rollout features the deployment of an 18,000-unit Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer, integrated with Nvidia InfiniBand networking for high-speed connectivity.

In addition, HUMAIN will introduce Saudi Arabia's first Nvidia Omniverse Cloud platform, enabling the simulation and testing of physical AI solutions through digital twins.

“AI, like electricity and internet, is essential infrastructure for every nation,” Huang said. “Together with HUMAIN, we are building AI infrastructure for the people and companies of Saudi Arabia to realize the bold vision of the Kingdom.”

Additionally, Nvidia and the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) will deploy up to 5,000 Blackwell GPUs to establish a sovereign AI factory and advance smart city initiatives. The partnership will also provide training for government and university scientists and engineers to equip them with the skills needed to develop and implement models for both physical and agentic AI.

It was also announced that Aramco Digital will build AI computing infrastructure, partner with Nvidia's startup ecosystem, launch AI enterprise platforms, and establish a center of excellence for engineering and robotics incorporating Nvidia technologies.

Expert Ideas: Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya estimated the size of the HUMAIN deals to be between $2 billion to $3 billion annually, likely starting in 2025, with a total of between $15 billion and $20 billion over a multi-year period.

The analyst also pointed to Sovereign AI as a potential offset to China export restrictions and limited data center power capabilities in the U.S.

Bank of America maintained its Buy rating on Nvidia shares and raised its price target from $150 to $160 on the Saudi investments.

