May 13, 2025 5:53 PM 2 min read

American Eagle Shares Dive After Retailer Warns Of Weak Q1 Results, Withdraws FY25 Guidance: 'We Are Clearly Disappointed With Our Execution'

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO shares are tumbling in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported preliminary results for the first quarter and withdrew its full-year guidance.

What Happened: After the market close on Tuesday, American Eagle said in a filing that it expects to report first-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, representing a decline of 5% year-over-year.

The specialty retailer expects first-quarter comparable sales to be down approximately 3%, with American Eagle down 2% and Aerie down 4%. The company also anticipates an operating loss of approximately $85 million, or $68 million on an adjusted basis.

The anticipated loss reflects higher than planned promotional activity in the first quarter, as well as an inventory charge of roughly $75 million related to a write-down of spring and summer merchandise.

American Eagle also announced that it’s withdrawing its full-year 2025 guidance due to “macro uncertainty.”

“We are clearly disappointed with our execution in the first quarter. Merchandising strategies did not drive the results we anticipated, leading to higher promotions and excess inventory. As a result, we have taken an inventory write-down on spring and summer goods,” said Jay Schottenstein, executive chairman and CEO of American Eagle.

"We have entered the second quarter in a better position, with inventory more aligned to sales trends. Additionally, we are actively evaluating our forward plans. Our teams continue to work with urgency to strengthen product performance, while improving our buying principles.”

American Eagle will report its first-quarter results after the market close on May 29. The company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to further discuss the shortfall.

AEO Price Action: American Eagle shares were down 14.86% after-hours, trading at $10.83 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: refrina/Shutterstock.

AEO Logo
AEOAmerican Eagle Outfitters Inc
$10.64-11.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.37
Growth
50.02
Quality
-
Value
92.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which retail stocks could emerge as winners?
How will the apparel sector react to AEO's struggles?
Are there discount retailers poised to benefit from AEO's missteps?
What implications does AEO's inventory write-down have for competitors?
Could AEO's performance affect investor confidence in retail ETFs?
How might AEO's issues impact consumer spending in Q2?
What opportunities exist in retail turnaround investments now?
Who will capitalize on AEO's increased promotions?
Which fashion brands could gain market share from AEO?
Are e-commerce platforms ready to seize AEO's lost customers?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsGuidanceAfter-Hours CenterMoversfashionretailwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved