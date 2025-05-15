May 15, 2025 4:33 PM 1 min read

Applied Materials Q2 Earnings: Revenue Miss, EPS Beat, Solid Guidance — No 'Significant Changes' To Customer Demand

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Applied Materials Inc AMAT reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q2 Earnings: Applied Materials reported second-quarter revenue of $7.1 billion, missing analyst estimates of $7.13 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The chip equipment manufacturer reported second-quarter earnings of $2.39 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.31 per share.

Total revenue was up 7% year-over-year. Gross margin was 49.1% in the second quarter. Applied Materials said it generated $1.57 billion in cash from operations and distributed nearly $2 billion to shareholders via buybacks and dividends during the quarter. The company ended the period with $6.17 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“We delivered strong performance in our second fiscal quarter with seven percent year-over-year revenue growth, record earnings per share and shareholder distributions of nearly $2 billion,” said Brice Hill, senior vice president and CFO of Applied Materials.

“Despite the dynamic economic and trade environment, we have not seen significant changes to customer demand and are well-equipped to navigate evolving conditions with our robust global supply chain and diversified manufacturing footprint.”

Outlook: Applied Materials expects third-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $7.19 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.55 per share, versus estimates of $2.32 per share. 

Applied Materials executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

AMAT Price Action: Applied Materials shares were down 4.15% at $167.50 in Thursday’s after-hours session at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.

AMAT Logo
AMATApplied Materials Inc
$167.50-3.81%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
31.39
Growth
48.37
Quality
70.81
Value
48.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsGuidanceTop StoriesAfter-Hours CenterMoversTechwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved