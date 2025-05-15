Zinger Key Points
- Applied Materials reports second-quarter revenue of $7.1 billion, missing analyst estimates of $7.13 billion.
- Applied Materials reports second-quarter earnings of $2.39 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.31 per share.
- Don’t miss this list of 3 high-yield stocks—including one delivering over 10%—built for income in today’s chaotic market.
Applied Materials Inc AMAT reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.
Q2 Earnings: Applied Materials reported second-quarter revenue of $7.1 billion, missing analyst estimates of $7.13 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The chip equipment manufacturer reported second-quarter earnings of $2.39 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.31 per share.
Total revenue was up 7% year-over-year. Gross margin was 49.1% in the second quarter. Applied Materials said it generated $1.57 billion in cash from operations and distributed nearly $2 billion to shareholders via buybacks and dividends during the quarter. The company ended the period with $6.17 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
“We delivered strong performance in our second fiscal quarter with seven percent year-over-year revenue growth, record earnings per share and shareholder distributions of nearly $2 billion,” said Brice Hill, senior vice president and CFO of Applied Materials.
“Despite the dynamic economic and trade environment, we have not seen significant changes to customer demand and are well-equipped to navigate evolving conditions with our robust global supply chain and diversified manufacturing footprint.”
Outlook: Applied Materials expects third-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $7.19 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.55 per share, versus estimates of $2.32 per share.
Applied Materials executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call set for 4:30 p.m. ET.
AMAT Price Action: Applied Materials shares were down 4.15% at $167.50 in Thursday’s after-hours session at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.