Marjorie Taylor Greene Made Large Stock Purchases Ahead Of Trump's 90-Day Tariff Pause: Hakeem Jeffries Calls It 'Problematic'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) disclosed her significant stock purchases made just before and on the day of former President Donald Trump‘s announcement to pause global tariffs. This announcement had a substantial impact on the stock market.

What Happened: Based on the information disclosed to the House, Greene bought stocks valued between $21,000 and $315,000 on April 8 and 9. On April 8, she also sold Treasury bills worth between $50,000 and $100,000, according to the Benzinga Government Trades tracker.

Greene’s stock purchases included shares in several companies, such as Apple Inc. AAPL, which has since appreciated by approximately 5%. She also invested in other tech firms, energy companies like Devon Energy Corporation DVN, and pharmaceutical giant Merck & Company MRK.

On April 8, Greene bought stocks in Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. These transactions occurred as government bond yields were on the rise amidst the tariff turmoil.

Here's a look at the stocks Greene purchased during the period:

Adobe Inc. ADBE

Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Amazon Inc. AMZN

Apple Inc. AAPL

Applied Materials Inc. AMAT

ASML Holding N.V ASML

Blackstone Inc. BX

Cummins Inc. CMI

Devon Energy Corporation DVN

FedEx Corporation FDX

JP Morgan Chase JPM

Merck & Company MRK

Nike Inc. NKE

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Palantir Technologies PLTR

Qualcomm Inc. QCOM

Southern Copper Corp SCCO

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Why It Matters: Greene’s stock trades have raised eyebrows, especially considering the timing of her purchases. The trades coincided with former President Trump’s tariff pause announcement, which led to a significant surge in the stock market.

This has led to calls for an investigation into potential insider trading related to President Trump’s market communications before the tariff pause announcement. Key Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have expressed concerns about possible corruption. Schiff and Warren pointed out a post on Truth Social where Trump encouraged buying stocks just hours before the tariff pause announcement that sent markets soaring.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York urged a ban on stock trading by members of Congress following the revelation of Ms. Greene's investment activities. He told MSNBC on Monday, "We obviously have to continue to highlight why this is problematic."

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.