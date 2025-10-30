12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) stock increased by 15.0% to $0.97 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) shares rose 12.41% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $590.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) shares moved upwards by 10.82% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $601.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares rose 10.68% to $23.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) shares increased by 10.24% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) shares increased by 9.78% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

Losers

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock decreased by 29.1% to $8.29 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares fell 14.99% to $19.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) shares fell 12.97% to $10.81. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) stock decreased by 11.83% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares declined by 11.17% to $118.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) shares fell 10.31% to $14.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.