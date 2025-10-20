12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) stock rose 180.6% to $14.25 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $147.7 million.

Losers

The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares decreased by 35.4% to $0.92 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PRSO) stock decreased by 10.52% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 10.16% to $11.41. The company's market cap stands at $877.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.