12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) stock rose 180.6% to $14.25 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $147.7 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares increased by 28.75% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $736.5 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock rose 27.87% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock rose 25.13% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $334.4 million.
- TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) stock moved upwards by 22.13% to $8.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock increased by 21.19% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
Losers
- The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares decreased by 35.4% to $0.92 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- VirnetX Holding (NASDAQ:VHC) stock decreased by 13.83% to $20.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.9 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares decreased by 13.35% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $283.3 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock fell 11.48% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million. The company's, FY earnings came out yesterday.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock decreased by 10.52% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 10.16% to $11.41. The company's market cap stands at $877.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CLPSCLPS Inc
$0.9450-0.53%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$2.461.65%
GSITGSI Technology Inc
$10.92-15.8%
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$11.90-%
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$0.658519.7%
PRSOPeraso Inc
$1.58-%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$3.38-14.4%
TAOXTAO Synergies Inc
$8.11-10.1%
TGHLThe Growhub Ltd
$0.7302-5.91%
VHCVirnetX Holding Corp
$19.920.05%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$1.23-14.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.