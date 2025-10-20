October 20, 2025 2:38 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) stock rose 180.6% to $14.25 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $147.7 million.
  • Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares increased by 28.75% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $736.5 million.
  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock rose 27.87% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock rose 25.13% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $334.4 million.
  • TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) stock moved upwards by 22.13% to $8.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock increased by 21.19% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

Losers

  • The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares decreased by 35.4% to $0.92 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
  • VirnetX Holding (NASDAQ:VHC) stock decreased by 13.83% to $20.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.9 million.
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares decreased by 13.35% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $283.3 million.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock fell 11.48% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million. The company's, FY earnings came out yesterday.
  • Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock decreased by 10.52% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 10.16% to $11.41. The company's market cap stands at $877.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
