November 24, 2025 6:11 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For November 24, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Qudian (NYSE:QD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $606 thousand.

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $491.80 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $412.00 million.

• Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $938.86 million.

• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $266.51 million.

• Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $661.15 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $661.15 million.

• Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $380.22 million.

• Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $81.84 million.

• Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $602.46 million.

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pennant Park Investment (NYSE:PNNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $29.19 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $66.34 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

