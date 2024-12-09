Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Rent the Runway RENT is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.45 per share on revenue of $76.05 million.
• VersaBank VBNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $29.20 million.
• Hello Gr MOMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $366.41 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Casey's General Stores CASY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
• Toll Brothers TOL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
• MongoDB MDB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $495.72 million.
• Vail Resorts MTN is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.98 per share on revenue of $251.62 million.
• Genasys GNSS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.03 million.
• Phreesia PHR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $106.00 million.
• HealthEquity HQY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $290.00 million.
• Amtech Systems ASYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.75 million.
• Oracle ORCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $14.11 billion.
• Braze BRZE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $148.19 million.
• Yext YEXT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $113.21 million.
• C3.ai AI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $91.02 million.
• Planet Labs PL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $63.12 million.
• Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
