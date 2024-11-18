Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Niu Techs NIU is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bit Digital BTBT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.91 million.

• Twist Bioscience TWST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $82.66 million.

• Mondee Hldgs MOND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.49 million.

• Brady BRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $365.85 million.

• Bitdeer Technologies BTDR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $77.45 million.

• Cellectar Biosciences CLRB is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kandi Technologies Group KNDI is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• EHang Holdings EH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $16.30 million.

• C3is CISS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Trip.com Group TCOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Tuya TUYA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $75.49 million.

• BellRing Brands BRBR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $545.01 million.

• i3 Verticals IIIV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $61.55 million.

• AECOM ACM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• Symbotic SYM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $470.27 million.

• Zenvia ZENV is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TAT Techs TATT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FinVolution Gr FINV is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Zepp Health ZEPP is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

