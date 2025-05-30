Marijuana Stock Movers For May 30, 2025

GAINERS:
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 22.08% at $0.06
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 19.73% at $0.04
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 13.64% at $0.03
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 9.67% at $0.48
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 6.06% at $0.04
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.77% at $0.01
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 4.14% at $1.79
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 3.54% at $7.42
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 3.25% at $0.28
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 50.00% at $0.0002
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 22.81% at $1.32
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 11.29% at $0.60
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 8.49% at $0.06
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 7.15% at $0.43
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 5.88% at $0.00
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 5.36% at $0.83
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 3.27% at $0.03
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 3.08% at $1.27
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.07% at $4.00
