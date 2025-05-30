May 30, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Marijuana Stock Movers For May 30, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.32-22.8%

Overview
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.038316.1%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$7.893.54%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.6011-11.3%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$0.8300-5.36%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0260-3.27%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00020-50.0%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.005505.77%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.025013.6%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.04602.00%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.27953.25%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.03884.86%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00320-5.88%
SNDL Logo
SNDLSNDL Inc
$1.26-3.08%
SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.764.14%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.0577-8.49%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$4.00-3.07%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.00360-20.0%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.4314-7.15%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.601036.6%
