Quantum Computing (QUBT) Shares Slide Following $200M Private Placement Announcement

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc QUBT shares are trading lower by 9.16% to $17.15 on Monday afternoon after the company announced a $200 million private placement.

What To Know: The quantum photonics and optics firm disclosed it had entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors to sell approximately 14 million shares of common stock at $14.25 per share.

The private placement, expected to close on or around June 24 pending standard closing conditions, is designed to bolster the company's financial resources. Quantum Computing said it plans to use the proceeds to accelerate commercialization initiatives, fund strategic acquisitions and support working capital and other corporate needs.

Titan Partners Group is serving as the sole placement agent for the transaction. The discounted share price in the offering is likely contributing to the sharp drop in QUBT's stock value during Monday's session.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, QUBT has a 52-week high of $27.15 and a 52-week low of $0.35.

Image: Shutterstock