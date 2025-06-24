Why AMD Stock Is Soaring Tuesday

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD are surging higher on Tuesday, driven by a new strategic partnership and an analyst upgrade.

What To Know: The semiconductor giant’s stock is higher Tuesday following the announcement of a strategic alliance with HCLTech, a leading global technology company. The collaboration is set to accelerate enterprise digital transformation by leveraging AMD’s high-performance computing and AI capabilities.

The partnership will establish joint innovation labs to develop advanced solutions in AI, digital, and cloud, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and unlock new business opportunities for enterprises globally.

In the joint announcement, AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su highlighted that the collaboration will provide businesses with “leading-edge technology solutions they need to accelerate innovation.”

Adding to the bullish momentum Tuesday, Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes upgraded AMD’s stock from Hold to Buy. The analyst also issued a substantial price target increase, moving it from $110 to $175 per share.

What Else: Tuesday’s upgrade from Melius Research follows a string of optimistic revisions from other Wall Street firms in recent weeks. On June 16, Piper Sandler reiterated its “Overweight” rating while lifting its price target on AMD to $140 from $125.

This came shortly after a mid-June flurry of bullish activity where Roth Capital raised its target to $150 and Evercore ISI Group boosted its target to $144, both maintaining their positive ratings.

This wave of positive sentiment includes a particularly high price target from Rosenblatt, which has maintained its “Buy” rating with a lofty $200 target.

