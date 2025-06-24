Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares traded sharply higher during Tuesday’s session. Here’s why the stock was trending.

What To Know: Robinhood is set to release its month-to-date trading metrics for June this Thursday, according to an update on the company’s investor relations website.

Robinhood’s user base and assets have seen marked growth in 2025. As of the end of May 2025, the number of funded customers reached 25.9 million, an increase of 1.8 million over the previous year. The company’s total platform assets swelled to $255 billion, marking an 89% increase year-over-year.

This growth was fueled by strong net deposits, which amounted to $3.5 billion for the month of May and a total of $59.1 billion over the last twelve months.

A closer look at the May report reveals a surge in trading activity across all categories compared to the previous year. Equity notional trading volumes jumped by 108% to $180.5 billion, while options contracts traded increased by 36% to 179.8 million. The cryptocurrency market also saw a significant uptick, with crypto notional trading volumes rising by 65% to $11.7 billion.

Further bolstering the positive financial picture, Robinhood reported a 100% year-over-year increase in margin balances, which stood at $9 billion at the end of May. Revenue from securities lending also saw a substantial 43% increase, reaching $33 million for the month.

Wall Street Weighs In: Recent analyst ratings have been largely positive, reflecting growing confidence in the stock. On June 17, Mizuho maintained its Outperform rating while raising its price target to $80.

This followed a move on June 12 by Goldman Sachs, which reiterated a Buy rating and increased its price target to $82. Similarly, on June 9, Deutsche Bank kept its Buy rating and lifted its price target to $85.

Not all sentiment is positive; on the same day, Redburn Atlantic downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell, setting a price target of $48.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood closed Tuesday’s session higher by 7.41% to $82.01. According to data from Benzinga Pro, HOOD has a 52-week high of $82.27 and a 52-week low of $13.98.

