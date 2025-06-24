BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Soars 21%: What's Going On?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI are trading sharply higher Tuesday afternoon, up some 21% to $5.06. The rally comes without any new company-specific announcements, suggesting the upward momentum is potentially building upon recent positive developments and overall market strength.

What To Know: Last week, the AI solutions provider confirmed it had deployed its biometric passenger processing software at major U.S. and international airports, including JFK, LAX and Chicago O’Hare.

The technology, developed by its recent acquisition Pangiam, aims to streamline international arrivals and enhance security in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Earlier in the month, on June 11, BigBear.ai announced a strategic partnership with Easy Lease PJSC to accelerate AI development and deployment in the United Arab Emirates. CEO Kevin McAleenan called the collaboration a “major first step” in the company’s international expansion plans.

What Else: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tuesday’s trading volume eclipsed 219 million shares, far surpassing its 100-day average of approximately 78.6 million. This buying frenzy is particularly noteworthy given the stock’s significant short interest.

With over 29% of the company’s available shares sold short, Tuesday’s sharp price increase may be intensified by a short squeeze as bearish investors rush to cover their positions.

