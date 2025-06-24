Celsius Holdings (CELH) Stock Surges 22% In A Month: What's Driving the Rally?

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc CELH are soaring on Tuesday, up 5.9% at $45.37, and capping a remarkable 22% gain over the past month. The rally comes amid recent, bullish commentary from J.P. Morgan, which highlighted a significant acceleration in the U.S. energy drink market.

What To Know: Analyst Andrea Teixeira reported that U.S. energy drink sales jumped 18% in May, a sharp increase from 14% in April and the category’s strongest growth rate since November 2023.

The data revealed positive trends for the Celsius brand, which showed sequential improvement in both household penetration and buy rate, indicating stronger consumer purchasing frequency.

This positive market data reinforces J.P. Morgan’s confidence in the beverage company. The firm reiterated its “Overweight” rating on Celsius Holdings, viewing it as a favorable growth-at-a-reasonable-price investment within the growing energy drink sector.

What Else: The analyst noted that even after a mixed first-quarter earnings report in May, underlying scanner data for Celsius has been improving. This suggests robust consumer demand and momentum, positioning the brand to continue capturing market share.

Additionally, the recent market strength and positive analyst outlook signal growing investor confidence in Celsius’s growth trajectory amid favorable consumer health and wellness trends.

Wall Street Signals Strong Confidence: Recent analyst activity in June has been broadly positive for Celsius Holdings. On June 16, TD Cowen upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy and significantly raised its price target to $55. Just days earlier, on June 12, Stifel reinstated its coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $47 price target.

These updates followed actions earlier in the month from firms like Truist Securities, Wells Fargo and Piper Sandler, which all maintained their existing Buy or Overweight ratings, signaling sustained confidence from Wall Street in the company’s outlook.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CELH has a 52-week high of $61.25 and a 52-week low of $21.10.

