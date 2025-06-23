Ocugen (OCGN) Shares Slide Following Merger Agreement: What's Going On?

Shares of Ocugen Inc OCGN are trading lower by more than 8% Monday afternoon. The company earlier announced a definitive agreement to merge its subsidiary OrthoCellix with Carisma Therapeutics in an all-stock deal.

What To Know: Under the agreement signed June 22, OrthoCellix, holder of Ocugen's NeoCart regenerative medicine assets, will merge with a Carisma subsidiary, becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Carisma.

The transaction values OrthoCellix at $135 million and Carisma at $15 million, with Ocugen and its investors expected to own 90% of the combined entity post-merger, assuming a $25 million investment. Carisma shareholders will retain 10%. The ownership stakes are subject to change depending on Carisma's cash position at closing.

The merged company's board will include five directors from OrthoCellix and one from Carisma. Pre-merger Carisma shareholders will also receive contingent value rights tied to future proceeds from legacy assets and partnerships, including Carisma's agreement with Moderna.

The deal includes standard closing conditions and investor protections, such as lock-up agreements and support agreements from key stakeholders.

The companies aim to complete the merger following shareholder approvals, Nasdaq listing compliance, and SEC registration effectiveness. A $5 million investment from Ocugen is expected to support the merger's close.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ocugen has a 52-week high of $1.98 and a 52-week low of 52 cents. The stock was down 8.29%, trading at approximately 97 cents at the time of publication.

