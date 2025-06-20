What Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Is Falling

Shares of Applied Materials Inc AMAT shares are trading lower by 2.23% to $169.01 Friday afternoon, as the semiconductor sector broadly declined following reports that the U.S. plans to end export waivers allowing chipmakers to ship American technology to China.

What To Know: The move, reported by The Wall Street Journal, is expected to tighten restrictions on companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which have relied on exemptions to use U.S. equipment in their Chinese operations.

Applied Materials, a leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, stands to be directly affected. The company provides the tools and materials essential for fabricating chips, including deposition, etching and inspection systems.

AMAT's revenue is closely tied to global chip production, especially in China, the world’s largest semiconductor market. If key customers face new licensing barriers or halt equipment purchases due to regulatory uncertainty, AMAT's sales could suffer.

The policy shift reflects an ongoing U.S. effort to curb Chinese access to advanced chip technologies amid national security concerns. Industry leaders like Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas and Nvidia's Jensen Huang have criticized the approach, warning it could slow global innovation and disrupt supply chains.

Investors appear to be pricing in the risk of reduced demand from Chinese chipmakers, leading to Friday's selloff.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMAT has a 52-week high of $255.89 and a 52-week low of $123.74.

