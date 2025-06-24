Gorilla Technology (GRRR) Stock Surges On Agreement To Acquire Thai AI Firms

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc GRRR are surging Tuesday morning, rising over 17% to $23.96 after announcing a definitive agreement to acquire Thai technology providers CNS and its subsidiary CANS. The deal, with undisclosed financial terms, is expected to close this summer.

What To Know: The company says this acquisition significantly boosts Gorilla’s presence in Southeast Asia, integrating a mobile-first, AI-powered customer engagement platform into its portfolio.

CNS and CANS bring a client base of over 200 businesses and a network spanning all 77 Thai provinces, providing immediate scale and operational know-how. The move targets new recurring revenue opportunities in the telecom, government and enterprise sectors.

Jay Chandan, CEO of Gorilla, called the acquisition a “strategic leap forward,” highlighting the potential for globally scalable, recurring revenue. The company says the deal allows Gorilla to offer a comprehensive AI-powered infrastructure solution for everything from public safety and smart cities to hyper-personalized customer engagement.

