Why Kroger Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Kroger Co KR shares are trading higher by 2.39% to $73.69 Monday afternoon. The company last week reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company also received a number of analyst rating updates following the earnings print.

What To Know: Adjusted EPS came in at $1.49, topping the $1.46 consensus estimate, while identical sales excluding fuel rose 3.2%, exceeding projections despite ongoing consumer spending headwinds.

Quarterly revenue totaled $45.12 billion, slightly below expectations, but gross margin improved to 23% from 22% a year ago, aided by the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy and lower supply chain costs.

CFO David Kennerley noted strong momentum, prompting Kroger to raise its full-year identical sales guidance (ex-fuel) from 2%-3% to 2.25%-3.25%, while maintaining conservative profit projections due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted his price target from $73 to $82, citing the company's strong execution, robust loyalty program, digital enhancements and brand strength. Other analysts also boosted their price targets, with Deutsche Bank, UBS, Guggenheim, and Morgan Stanley all raising their views.

Feldman expects continued growth and market share gains through expanded geography, personalized offerings and paid memberships, positioning Kroger well for 2025 and beyond.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, KR has a 52-week high of $74.11 and a 52-week low of $49.04.

Image: Shutterstock