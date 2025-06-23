What's Going On With Stellantis (STLA) Stock?

Shares of Stellantis NV STLA are trading lower by 2.3% to $9.20 Monday morning. The stock is down following the official appointment of Antonio Filosa as CEO.

What To Know: Filosa, who also retains oversight of North America and American brands, unveiled his new Stellantis Leadership Team, a move aimed at aligning regional operations with brand and product strategies.

The revamped team includes key executives like Doug Ostermann as CFO with added M&A duties, Jean-Philippe Imparato leading Enlarged Europe and Maserati and Emanuele Cappellano heading South America and commercial vehicles under Stellantis Pro One.

Other notable roles include Davide Mele for product planning, Monica Genovese for purchasing and Scott Thiele in a newly created role overseeing supply chain operations.

The restructuring builds on earlier changes announced in February 2025 and emphasizes localized decision-making and customer-focused innovation. Filosa described the team as “entrepreneurial” and “people-first,” highlighting their collective expertise across Stellantis’ global footprint.

Meanwhile, former executives Maxime Picat and Béatrice Foucher are departing the company after years of service.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, STLA has a 52-week high of $21.05 and a 52-week low of $8.39.

