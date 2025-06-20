What's Going On With Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock?

Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI are trading flat on Friday afternoon but are higher by 6% for the week, despite no new company-specific developments. The gains come as investors remain upbeat on AI infrastructure names following last week's announcement of a strategic collaboration between SMCI and Ericsson.

What To Know: The two firms signed a Memorandum of Understanding to combine Ericsson's 5G wireless capabilities with Super Micro's edge AI platforms. The bundled offering aims to simplify and accelerate Edge AI deployment across industries including healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

Super Micro has also been expanding its presence in the AI server market. Last week, the company unveiled over 30 new solution stacks in Europe for Nvidia's Blackwell architecture, including deployments for HGX B200 and GB200 NVL72.

These systems are designed to deliver rapid AI deployment at scale and include advanced cooling technologies to meet increasing compute demands.

Despite this week's positive momentum, Super Micro Computer stock remains down more than 50% over the past year. In its latest earnings, the company missed revenue and margin estimates, citing delays tied to next-gen AI platform transitions and inventory pressures.

Still, analysts remain optimistic, with Raymond James recently initiating coverage, highlighting Super Micro's strong positioning in the AI server space.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SMCI has a 52-week high of $101.40 and a 52-week low of $17.25.

