CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Falls Sharply Monday: What Happened?

Shares of AI cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave Inc CRWV fell 5.39% to $173.68 on Monday, reversing some of last week's sharp gains. The decline comes amid broad market volatility, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East that are beginning to rattle global trade and energy flows.

What To Know: The sell-off in CoreWeave likely reflects profit-taking after last week’s rally to a record high of $187. Despite no major company news, CoreWeave surged on continued AI enthusiasm and a strong fundamental backdrop, including a 420% revenue jump and a $25.9 billion backlog.

Still, a recent analyst downgrade from Bank of America citing valuation concerns, added pressure.

Market Update: The market has been extremely volatile on Monday as maritime traffic data from key chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal shows steep declines across crude oil tankers, container ships and bulk carriers, suggesting rising geopolitical risk and potential supply chain disruptions.

Notably, container traffic has plunged over 21% through Hormuz and nearly 31% through Suez, pointing to both rerouting and weakened demand, especially from industrial powerhouses like China.

With Iran’s parliament voting to potentially close the Strait of Hormuz, markets are bracing for further volatility, leaving high-growth names like CoreWeave potentially exposed.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRWV has a 52-week high of $187 and a 52-week low of $33.52.

