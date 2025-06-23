June 23, 2025 10:40 AM 2 min read

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock On Watch Amid Middle East Tensions: What's Going On?

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are on watch Monday morning as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are raising fears of oil supply disruptions.

What To Know: This follows the U.S. State Department's worldwide security alert after American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites and Iran's subsequent threats against U.S. interests.

Markets reacted to the possibility of supply shocks after Iran's parliament authorized potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint through which nearly 20% of the world's petroleum passes. While the vote was symbolic, it underscored the region's volatility and heightened the risk premium on crude.

Exxon Mobil, one of the world's largest publicly traded oil and gas companies, stands to benefit from rising oil prices in the face of constrained global supply.

Read Also: Hims & Hers Health Stock Is Tumbling Monday: What’s Happening?

As a vertically integrated energy giant with upstream and downstream operations, XOM's profitability is closely tied to crude oil prices, which are sensitive to geopolitical instability in major production and transport regions like the Middle East.

With Iranian airspace closures, restricted travel and increasing regional conflict, investors are likely rotating into energy stocks Monday as a hedge, lifting shares of oil majors like Exxon Mobil.

The firm's global scale and upstream exposure could position it well amid rising energy demand and tightening supply concerns.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, XOM has a 52-week high of $126.34 and a 52-week low of $97.80.

Read Also: Indonesia Energy (INDO) Stock Soars Amid Middle East Tensions, Oil Disruption Fears

How To Buy XOM Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Exxon Mobil – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Exxon Mobil, which is trading at $114.52 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 0.87 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
XOM Logo
XOMExxon Mobil Corp
$114.720.02%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
57.90
Growth
87.44
Quality
Not Available
Value
80.36
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved