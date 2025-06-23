Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock On Watch Amid Middle East Tensions: What's Going On?

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are on watch Monday morning as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are raising fears of oil supply disruptions.

What To Know: This follows the U.S. State Department's worldwide security alert after American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites and Iran's subsequent threats against U.S. interests.

Markets reacted to the possibility of supply shocks after Iran's parliament authorized potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint through which nearly 20% of the world's petroleum passes. While the vote was symbolic, it underscored the region's volatility and heightened the risk premium on crude.

Exxon Mobil, one of the world's largest publicly traded oil and gas companies, stands to benefit from rising oil prices in the face of constrained global supply.

As a vertically integrated energy giant with upstream and downstream operations, XOM's profitability is closely tied to crude oil prices, which are sensitive to geopolitical instability in major production and transport regions like the Middle East.

With Iranian airspace closures, restricted travel and increasing regional conflict, investors are likely rotating into energy stocks Monday as a hedge, lifting shares of oil majors like Exxon Mobil.

The firm's global scale and upstream exposure could position it well amid rising energy demand and tightening supply concerns.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, XOM has a 52-week high of $126.34 and a 52-week low of $97.80.

