Indonesia Energy (INDO) Stock Soars Amid Middle East Tensions, Oil Disruption Fears

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO shares are surging 35% to $6.85 Monday morning, fueled by escalating geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East and mounting concerns over global oil supply disruptions.

What To Know: The U.S. State Department has issued a Worldwide Caution alert Sunday as U.S.-Iran tensions flared following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Iran's parliament responded by voting to potentially close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for nearly 20% of global oil shipments.

The move amplifies fears of supply chain disruptions, driving up oil prices during Monday trading. As a result, small-cap oil exploration firms like Indonesia Energy have drawn speculative investor interest across social media.

What Else: Indonesia Energy, headquartered in Jakarta, engages in upstream oil and gas exploration, with key assets in the Kruh Block on Sumatra Island. The company benefits directly from surging oil prices, given its production-linked revenue model and growth potential in a tightening energy market.

With U.S. citizens evacuating Israel, Iranian airspace closed and diplomatic ties fraying, the heightened risk premium on oil is catalyzing investor movement toward energy stocks, especially volatile, low-float plays like INDO.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, INDO has a 52-week high of $6.24 and a 52-week low of $2.06.

Read Also: U.S. Stocks Likely To Open Lower As Iran Vows Retaliation After U.S. Strike

How To Buy INDO Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Indonesia Energy Corp’s case, it is in the Energy sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock