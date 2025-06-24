What's Going On With Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Stock?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL are surging Tuesday morning, trading in sympathy with competitor Carnival Corp after the company announced blockbuster financial results for the second quarter.

What To Know: Tuesday’s rally was ignited by Carnival’s strong performance, which included record second-quarter revenues of $6.3 billion. The company reported adjusted net income of $470 million, outperforming its previous guidance by $185 million.

This was driven by what CEO Josh Weinstein described as “a phenomenal quarter” with strong close-in demand and onboard spending. Further demonstrating robust consumer interest, Carnival's customer deposits reached an all-time high of $8.5 billion.

Carnival's outlook also fueled investor optimism. The company raised its full-year 2025 guidance, now expecting adjusted net income to be $200 million higher than previously forecasted and projecting a full-year adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.9 billion.

The overwhelmingly positive data from Carnival is leading investors to bet on the entire sector’s health Tuesday morning. The record revenues, deposits and profitability reported by Carnival suggest powerful tailwinds, including high demand and strong pricing, are lifting all major cruise lines.

Price Action: RCL shares are trading higher by 2.8% to $281.39 Tuesday morning. According to data from Benzinga Pro, RCL has a 52-week high of $285.50 and a 52-week low of $130.08.

Read Also: Premium Travel Demand Gives Airlines, Hotels And Cruises An Edge in 2025: Goldman Sachs

