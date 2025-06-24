Intel (INTC) Shares Rise As Chip Stocks Rebound On Geopolitical Optimism

Shares of Intel Corp INTC and other semiconductor giants surged on Tuesday, riding a wave of market optimism following reports of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran.

What To Know: The positive geopolitical news helped quell investor fears and fueled a broad market rally, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 climbing 1.53%.

The semiconductor sector, which had faced headwinds late last week, saw a significant rebound. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH jumped 3.67%, erasing recent losses.

This renewed confidence comes after a sharp downturn last Friday, when reports suggested the U.S. plans to revoke waivers allowing chipmakers to ship American technology to their factories in China. That news had sent shares of major players like Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor tumbling.

What Else: The shadow of U.S.-China trade relations looms still large over Intel. The reports from last Friday regarding the potential cancellation of waivers for chipmakers to export American technology to China represent a direct threat to Intel’s extensive operations and revenue streams.

While the immediate market focus on Tuesday may have shifted to geopolitical optimism, this underlying issue remains a critical concern for investors.

A significant portion of Intel’s manufacturing and sales is tied to China, and any move to restrict its access to that market could have substantial long-term financial implications.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares closed higher by 6.42% to $22.55 on Tuesday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Inte7 has a 52-week high of $37.16 and a 52-week low of $17.66.

