Houston American Energy (HUSA) Stock Explodes 58% Monday: What's Going On?

Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA shares are trading higher by 58% to $23.76 Monday morning, driven by intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that threaten global oil supply routes.

What To Know: Monday’s rally follows a U.S. State Department worldwide security alert issued Sunday, urging heightened caution for Americans abroad amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Over the weekend, U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities heightened fears of broader regional destabilization.

Of particular concern to energy markets, Iran's parliament approved a measure allowing potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most vital oil shipping chokepoint, through which around 20% of global petroleum liquids transit. Although the move is symbolic for now, it underscores rising risks to global energy flows.

Houston American Energy, a small-cap independent oil and gas exploration company with interests in the Permian Basin and Colombia, is seen as a potential beneficiary of supply disruptions. Investor interest surged as crude oil prices climbed on fears of reduced exports from the Gulf region.

With airspace closures, consular evacuations and Iran's threats escalating, energy-focused investors are turning to smaller U.S.-based oil producers like HUSA as speculative plays in a volatile oil market driven by geopolitical uncertainty.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HUSA has a 52-week high of $32.00 and a 52-week low of $3.85.

