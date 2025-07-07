U.S. Bancorp To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan raised Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC price target from $25 to $35. JP Morgan analyst Ekaterina Knyazkova upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Phibro Animal Health shares closed at $28.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut the price target for ASGN Incorporated ASGN from $53 to $42. Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. ASGN shares closed at $52.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp USB price target from $51 to $57. Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. U.S. Bancorp shares closed at $47.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ from $194 to $205. Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Constellation Brands shares closed at $172.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for MP Materials Corp. MP from $32 to $33. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. MP Materials shares closed at $31.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS price target from $4.9 to $7.2. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Shoals Technologies shares settled at $5.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Stellantis N.V. STLA price target from $16.5 to $11.75. B of A Securities analyst Michael Jacks downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral . Stellantis shares closed at $10.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased Datadog, Inc. DDOG price target from $150 to $175. B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Buy rating. Datadog shares closed at $155.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut the price target for Chubb Limited CB from $321 to $298. Barclays analyst Alex Scott downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Chubb shares settled at $283.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised XPO, Inc. XPO price target from $139 to $150. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating. XPO shares closed at $132.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
