XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $75.00 expecting XPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.50% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and XPO Logistics maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of XPO Logistics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for XPO Logistics was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest XPO Logistics (XPO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $80.00 to $75.00. The current price XPO Logistics (XPO) is trading at is $53.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.