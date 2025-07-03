In a week marked by pivotal developments in the aerospace and industrial sectors, Titan International TWI faces scrutiny after a substantial stock surge, leaving analysts like Jim Cramer wary of its future potential.

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Cramer said with Titan just moving up “so huge,” he can't recommend the stock following that big move.

On the earnings front, Titan International, on April 30, reported a first-quarter adjusted EPS miss and issued second-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS finds itself in the spotlight following a bullish initiation from Goldman Sachs, raising questions about its growth trajectory.

The firm’s analyst, Anthony Valentini, initiated coverage of Leonardo DRS on June 30 with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $49.

When asked about Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY, Cramer said, “Archer ACHR and Joby. What can I say? I'm not going to fight them.”

Joby celebrated a significant milestone in its ambitious plan for electric air taxis, igniting interest as the company eyes a 2026 launch in Dubai.

Price Action:

Titan International shares gained 3.7% to settle at $10.86 on Wednesday.

Leonardo DRS shares gained 0.5% to close at $45.31.

Joby Aviation shares gained 3.6% to settle at $10.16 on Wednesday.

