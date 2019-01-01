NioCorp Developments Ltd
(NASDAQ:NB)
$3.50
0.12[3.55%]
Last update: 9:27AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$3.50
0[0.00%]
Open3.490Close3.520
Vol / Avg.157.373K / 114.420KMkt Cap115.197M
Day Range3.350 - 3.55052 Wk Range3.320 - 7.830

NioCorp Developments Stock (NASDAQ:NB), Quotes and News Summary

NioCorp Developments Stock (NASDAQ: NB) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.490Close3.520
Vol / Avg.157.373K / 114.420KMkt Cap115.197M
Day Range3.350 - 3.55052 Wk Range3.320 - 7.830
Shivani Kumaresan - Jul 6, 2023, 1:34PM
PRNewswire - 1 day ago
ACCESSWIRE - 4 days ago
Globe Newswire - Oct 3, 2023, 2:58PM
ACCESSWIRE - Oct 2, 2023, 11:10AM
PRNewswire - Sep 29, 2023, 5:17PM
ACCESSWIRE - Sep 28, 2023, 7:15AM
ACCESSWIRE - Sep 26, 2023, 7:00AM
ACCESSWIRE - Sep 18, 2023, 5:00PM
ACCESSWIRE - Sep 13, 2023, 7:00AM
ACCESSWIRE - Sep 12, 2023, 5:00PM
Seeking Alpha - 1 day ago
Seeking Alpha - Sep 28, 2023, 10:05AM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 26, 2023, 2:09PM
Seeking Alpha - Sep 26, 2023, 1:27PM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 18, 2023, 2:09PM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 14, 2023, 2:09PM
TipRanks - Aug 29, 2023, 6:15AM
InvestorPlace - Jul 19, 2023, 9:25AM
Seeking Alpha - Jul 13, 2023, 4:55PM

Earnings

Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.000
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-08-29HC Wainwright & Co.Heiko IhleReiteratesBuyBuyMaintains-13.00
2023-06-08HC Wainwright & Co.Heiko IhleMaintainsBuyBuyLowers14.0013.00
Q

How do I buy NioCorp Developments (NB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NioCorp Developments's (NB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NioCorp Developments.

Q

What is the target price for NioCorp Developments (NB) stock?

A

The latest price target for NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting NB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 271.43% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NioCorp Developments (NB)?

A

The stock price for NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB) is $3.5 last updated October 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM UTC.

Q

Does NioCorp Developments (NB) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for NioCorp Developments.

Q

When is NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) reporting earnings?

A

NioCorp Developments’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Q

Is NioCorp Developments (NB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NioCorp Developments.

Q

What sector and industry does NioCorp Developments (NB) operate in?

A

NioCorp Developments is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

