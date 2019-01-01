NioCorp Developments Stock (NASDAQ:NB), Quotes and News Summary

|Open3.490
|Close3.520
|Vol / Avg.157.373K / 114.420K
|Mkt Cap115.197M
|Day Range3.350 - 3.550
|52 Wk Range3.320 - 7.830
NioCorp Developments Stock (NASDAQ: NB) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open3.490
|Close3.520
|Vol / Avg.157.373K / 114.420K
|Mkt Cap115.197M
|Day Range3.350 - 3.550
|52 Wk Range3.320 - 7.830
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-08-29
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Heiko Ihle
|Reiterates
|BuyBuy
|Maintains
|-
|13.00
|2023-06-08
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Heiko Ihle
|Maintains
|BuyBuy
|Lowers
|14.00
|13.00
You can purchase shares of NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NioCorp Developments.
The latest price target for NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting NB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 271.43% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB) is $3.5 last updated October 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for NioCorp Developments.
NioCorp Developments’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for NioCorp Developments.
NioCorp Developments is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
