Oracle To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Evercore ISI Group raised Centrus Energy Corp. LEU price target from $145 to $205. Evercore ISI Group analyst Nicholas Amicucci maintained an Outperform rating. Centrus Energy shares closed at $173.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for Westlake Corporation WLK from $90 to $84. B of A Securities analyst Steve Byrne maintained a Buy rating. Westlake shares closed at $73.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley raised REV Group, Inc. REVG price target from $33 to $46. Morgan Stanley analyst Angel Castillo upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. REV Group shares closed at $43.55 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Darden Restaurants, Inc DRI from $215 to $235. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour maintained an Overweight rating. Darden shares closed at $224.78 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Roth Capital raised the price target for Verona Pharma plc VRNA from $92 to $116. Roth Capital analyst Boobalan Pachaiyappan reiterated a Buy rating. Verona Pharma shares closed at $92.93 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities increased Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP price target from $52 to $64. Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating. Microchip Technology shares settled at $67.69 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer raised Roblox Corporation RBLX price target from $80 to $125. Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang reiterated an Outperform rating. Roblox shares closed at $101.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James increased Wells Fargo & Company WFC price target from $78 to $84. Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Strong Buy rating. Wells Fargo shares closed at $72.50 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel cut the price target for Zoetis Inc. ZTS from $165 to $160. Stifel analyst Jonathan Block downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Zoetis shares settled at $161.67 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim increased Oracle Corporation ORCL price target from $220 to $250. Guggenheim analyst John Difucci maintained a Buy rating. Oracle shares closed at $208.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

