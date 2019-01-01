Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting VRNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 373.25% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Verona Pharma maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Verona Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Verona Pharma was filed on November 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Verona Pharma (VRNA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $23.00. The current price Verona Pharma (VRNA) is trading at is $4.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.