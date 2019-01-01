REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for REV Group
REV Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for REV Group (NYSE: REVG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting REVG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.17% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for REV Group (NYSE: REVG) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and REV Group maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of REV Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for REV Group was filed on April 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest REV Group (REVG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $12.00. The current price REV Group (REVG) is trading at is $12.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
