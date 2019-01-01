Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zoetis
Zoetis Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $208.00 expecting ZTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.58% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Zoetis maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zoetis, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zoetis was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zoetis (ZTS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $237.00 to $208.00. The current price Zoetis (ZTS) is trading at is $163.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
